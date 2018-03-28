Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Hol’ Up: LaLa Anthony Says These Are The Best Hood Movies Of All Time

Do you agree?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Glamour Celebrates 2017 Women Of The Year Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

LaLa Anthony may be known for slaying red carpets, having A- List friends and starring in hit TV shows these days — but she’ll never let you forget that she’s a chick from the hood. Let’s not forget what she told Wendy Williams back in June about leaving New York when her husband, Carmelo Anthony, was traded to Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Brooklyn native definitely has the whole “hood classy” thing down pat, and her role on Power is further proof that there’s some La’Keisha buried (not too) deep inside of her.

We caught up with the jack of all trades and she dished on her favorite classic hood films of all time. We gotta say, it’s a pretty solid list — but did your fave make the cut?

9. Menace II Society 

Best Line

O-Dog: I’ll be larger then that nigga Steven Seagal I’ll be a big-ass-movie-star, s***.

8. Love Jones

Best Line

Darius Lovehall: Let me tell you somethin’. This here, right now, at this very moment, is all that matters to me. I love you. That’s urgent like a motherf****r.

7. Juice

Best Line

Bishop: You gotta get the ground beneath your feet partner, get the wind behind your back and go out in a blaze if you got to. Otherwise you ain’t s***.

6. CB4

Best Line

MC Gusto: Now how in the Hell is a BLACK man gonna invent ICE cream in hot ass Africa…TELL ME THAT!

5. Soul Plane

Best Line

Captain Mack: Ladies and Gentlemen, we have reached our cruising altitude of 33 thousand feet. 33 THOUSAND FEET? Oh shit, man! We f****’ higher than Redman at the Source Awards!

4. Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Loc Dog: Never forget, man. Either they don’t know… or don’t show or just don’t care… about bein’ a menace to South Central while they drink their juice in the hood. That’s what it’s all about, Tray. That’s what it’s all about.

3. Set It Off

Best Line

Cleo: We ain’t robbing stagecoaches, man! We need something to set it off with.

2. The Wood

Best Line

Boo: Life’s funny sometimes. You just don’t want it laughin’ at you.

1. Friday

Best Line

Smokey: Just give me three and half minutes…maybe even four.

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Hol’ Up: LaLa Anthony Says These Are The Best Hood Movies Of All Time

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 hours ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos