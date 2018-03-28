Feature Story
Is Tiffany Haddish Telling Folks That Sanaa Lathan Bit Beyoncé?

The #WhoBitBeyonce debacle is getting out of hand!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

Listen…this #WhoBitBeyonce debacle keeps getting messier and messier!

While Sanaa Lathan took to social media on Monday to let everyone know she wasn’t the “b*tch on drugs” that bit Queen Bey, TMZ is telling a different story.

The gossip site claims that sources close to Tiffany Haddish claim that “The Girls Trip” actress is out there telling folks that it was indeed the “Love And Basketball” star that stepped out pocket with the “Lemonade” singer last December at an after-party for Jay-Z‘s 4:44 concert in Inglewood.

However, one source stresses that “it was not an aggressive bite … it was playful and noninvasive, but still caught Beyoncé off guard.”

As we previously reported, Haddish shared this hilarious story in a recent GQ interview where she told the men’s magazine that an unnamed actress was flirting with Jay, which got Bey in her feelings. She apparently confronted the starlet who brushed her off and then bit her.

Tiffany told GQ that while she didn’t see the bite happen, she did see Beyoncé walk over to Jay and say, “Jay! Come here! This bitch!”

One of Beyoncé’s friends later revealed that the actress in question had bit Bey on the face, which made Tiffany want to fight like Bey was her own sister. However, Bey told her to let it go and chill.

This moment was captured in this selfie:

 

We don’t know what to believe, but some folks on Black Twitter are clear that after this all this nonsense, Tiffany might want to consider the importance of maintaining other people’s privacy and keeping her mouth shut:

BEAUTIES: Do you think Tiffany Haddish was out of line for sharing this story about Bey?

Photos