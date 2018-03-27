WhoBitBeyonce Launches Internet-Wide Investigation, Sources Point To Sanaa Lathan

The Beyhive is on a manhunt and anyone can get it. If you haven’t been keeping up with Tiffany Haddish’s first encounter with with Beyonce, the comedienne revealed an unnamed actress allegedly bit the queen Bey’s cheek.

The bey hive went on attack and began smoking out popular actresses like Sanaa Lathan, who then took to Twitter to deny her involvement in the crazy viral story.

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite 💋 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

No it wasn’t — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 26, 2018

Chrissy Teigen apparently knows…

I AM NEVER TELLING I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

And had to confirm with John that it wasn’t her…

You know how much shit I have said and done to famous people?? I had to verify with john it wasn’t *me* — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

Tiffany told GQ, “They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?,’” Haddish explained. “And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this b**ch just bit Beyoncé?’” Haddish then offered her security services to Beyonce, saying “I’m going to beat somebody a** at your party,” Haddish said she told Beyoncé. “I just want to let you know that.”

Bey responded, “‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That b**ch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b**ch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill,’” Haddish recalled.

Oh.

Well #BlackTwitter had much to say about the incident

Me questioning all the actresses I think bit beyonce #WhoBitBeyonce pic.twitter.com/pviv7iQYuE — Tiffany (@TheChicTiff) March 26, 2018

See…we need to know who bit(!) you in the face (!!!!!), @Beyonce (!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!). We do not tolerate this kind of behavior, on drugs or not. RELEASE THE DEETS!!!!!!! LET US DEFEND YOUR HONOR, QUEEN!!!!!! #WhoBitBeyonce pic.twitter.com/SQSe38OikZ — ViBaènium (@T_dot_Lee_PhD) March 26, 2018

Give it a few days Quincy Jones will randomly pop up and tell us #WhoBitBeyonce — #NinoBrownstone (@MrTaylorSaid) March 26, 2018

Everyone at that party needs to release a public statement confirming that they didn’t do it. Better yet, someone just needs to fess up. Y’all know beehive’s gonna have a name by midnight EST #WhoBitBeyonce — kayla (@stanofcolour) March 26, 2018

Me locked in a study room in the library on my 6th cup of coffee trying to figure out #WhoBitBeyonce pic.twitter.com/p9IVyCLA9l — kiah noel (@kiah_noel) March 26, 2018

Celebs also chimned in…

#WhoBitBeyonce would make for a good ass board game in the same vein as #Clue are it could be a Ill celebrity whodunit film??? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) March 26, 2018

And brands too…

TMZ is on the case an recently reported that close friends to Haddish, confirm that Haddish told them Sanaa Lathan was the culprit.

Did Sanaa Lathan go OJ and tell on herself?

