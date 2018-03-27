WhoBitBeyonce Launches Internet-Wide Investigation, Sources Point To Sanaa Lathan

The Beyhive is on a manhunt and anyone can get it. If you haven’t been keeping up with Tiffany Haddish’s first encounter with with Beyonce, the comedienne revealed an unnamed actress allegedly bit the queen Bey’s cheek.
Tiffany told GQ, “They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?,’” Haddish explained. “And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this b**ch just bit Beyoncé?’” Haddish then offered her security services to Beyonce, saying “I’m going to beat somebody a** at your party,” Haddish said she told Beyoncé. “I just want to let you know that.”
Bey responded, “‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That b**ch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b**ch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill,’” Haddish recalled.
Oh.
Well #BlackTwitter had much to say about the incident
Everyone at that party needs to release a public statement confirming that they didn’t do it. Better yet, someone just needs to fess up. Y’all know beehive’s gonna have a name by midnight EST #WhoBitBeyonce