Stephon Clark: Sacramento Police Chief Says He ‘Doesn’t Know Why’ Officers Turned Off Body Camera Audio

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Stephon Clark: Sacramento Police Chief Says He ‘Doesn’t Know Why’ Officers Turned Off Body Camera Audio

He knows exactly why they cut the audio feed, he's just attempting to protect his officers.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 13 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

As the heartbreaking details continue surrounding unarmed 23-year-old Stephon Clark’s death at the hands of local police, the Sacramento Police Chief has come forward to address the questions regarding why officers turned off the audio on their body cameras during the shooting.

In a recent interview with NBC News, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn stated that he “doesn’t know why” officers cut the audio to the body cameras they were wearing during the fateful night they shot and killed Stephon Clark in his backyard after incorrectly assuming he was armed.

Via NBC News:

Police Chief Daniel Hahn said last week that he could not explain [why officers muted their body cam audio]. He said there were “various reasons” why officers would turn off their cameras’ audio, but he would not say if the Clark shooting was one of them. The muting, he said, would be part of his agency’s investigation of the shooting.

The unanswered questions about the muted cams have stoked suspicion among Clark’s family and protesters, who have criticized the shooting as an illegal use of force. “When I heard [about the muted cameras] I felt it was intentional,” Sonia Lewis, a cousin of Clark’s, said last week. “You’re muting something you don’t want the public to hear what you’re saying, and that means that if you don’t want the truth to come out then all of it is a lie.”

The family’s attorney, Benjamin Crump, plans to file a wrongful-death lawsuit, he told the Daily Beast. Crump said in a statement to NBC News that “we’re exploring every legal remedy possible to get justice for Stephon Clark.” He also said that Clark’s family “feels that the muting of the mics suggests they were up to something nefarious; to them it suggests they were conspiring to be deceitful.” Betty Williams, president of the Sacramento branch of the NAACP, said at a Monday news conference that she had demanded that the police department share its protocol for muting body cams, and consider changes.

Police Chief Hahn wasn’t the only local official to address the heavy criticism and controversy surrounding the events that led to Clark’s death. While Sgt. Vance Chandler didn’t say why officers cut their audio feed, he stated that they are taught to utilize the mute feature in specific situations.

He continued with, “That’s part of what we are looking at in this incident,” he said. “We want to determine if this was an appropriate time for them to mute it or not.”

They all know exactly why the audio was muted, as do we—they just refuse to say it publicly. RIP Stephon Clark.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Stephon Clark’s Family, NAACP And The National Action Network Hold Press Conference

After Being The First To Kneel With Kaepernick In Solidarity, NFL Player Erik Reid Remains Unsigned

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Stephon Clark: Sacramento Police Chief Says He ‘Doesn’t Know Why’ Officers Turned Off Body Camera Audio

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 year ago
03.20.17
Photos