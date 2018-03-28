Stephon Clark’s Family, NAACP And The National Action Network Hold Press Conference

As the freshness of 23-year-old Stephon Clark’s death still remains at the forefront of our consciousness, with many around the country protesting this latest bout of social injustice and police brutality, his family held a press conference earlier this week to express their grievances alongside the NAACP and the National Action Network.

Stephon Clark's grandmother tearfully recalls what happened the night police officers executed her grandson https://t.co/jWW1WT7QHy pic.twitter.com/5Dkl76RfO3 — The Root (@TheRoot) March 27, 2018

The Root has the detailed accounts of the recent press conference held by the family of the slain Stephon Clark. Clark’s grandmother, was leading the news gathering where she openly sobbed about the death of her young grandson at the hands of police officers who shot and killed him because they thought he was armed. Representatives from both the NAACP and the NAN stood alongside her in solidarity and a commitment to justice.

Via The Root:

[Stephon Clark’s grandmother] Sequita Thompson choked on her tears and wailed in sorrow while telling the gathered crowd about the events that occurred the night two Sacramento, Calif., police officers fired 20 shots into her grandson’s body, ending his life. She described hearing the gunshots and dropping to the ground, crawling over to her sleeping granddaughter and urging her to get on the ground with her, all the while not knowing that those gunshots had just killed her “baby.” “I just want justice for my baby. I just want justice for Stephon Clark,” she said, sobbing.

Thompson then collapsed into the arms of family attorney Benjamin Crump and was led away from the podium, the sound of her crying echoing through the main vestibule of Sacramento City Hall. On Monday morning, Clark’s family, Crump, representatives from both the local and state chapters of the NAACP, as well as members of the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network stood before a podium and spoke to the media about Clark’s death.

Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Clark’s family, has also represented the families of other high-profile police-shooting victims including Mike Brown and Tamir Rice. When speaking on Monday, Crump compared the shooting of Stephon Clark to the arrest of accused Parkland, Fla., school shooter Nikolas Cruz, who is charged with killing 17 people and was taken into custody unharmed. Crump mentioned the bomber in Austin, Texas, whom, he said, police followed for hours without shooting once. “But a young black man holding a cellphone is shot 20 times,” Crump said. “We will stand up for Stephon, and we will speak up for Stephon until we get justice,” he said.

In unsurprising news, President of the California branch of the NAACP, Alice Huffman, recently revealed that Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Shubert has not answered any of the calls the NAACP has placed to her office regarding the shooting. Huffman said that the next step is for the NAACP to seek out help from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division to jumpstart a federal investigation.

Meanwhile, Stephon Clark’s family is preparing for his funeral that is scheduled to take place on March 29 in Sacramento, California. At the family’s request, Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

After Being The First To Kneel With Kaepernick In Solidarity, NFL Player Erik Reid Remains Unsigned

Cicely Tyson Getting Hand & Footprint Ceremony At The Chinese Theatre

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Justin Sullivan and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful