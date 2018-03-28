Feature Story
Sheree Whitfield’s Prison Bae Denied Early Release

Sheree's love is going to remain in lockup until 2022.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

It looks like Sheree Whitfield is going to have to wait a bit longer for her man to get out of prison.

It will be another four years before Tyrone Gilliams gets to enjoy that Man Cave at Chateau Sheree.

On Sunday’ episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree seemed excited that her boyfriend behind bars would be coming home soon. Now, it appears that she spoke way too soon. According to Radar Online, a judge has denied Tyrone’s plea for early release.

He was originally locked up in 2013 for securities fraud and wire fraud charges that stemmed from a white-collar scheme to cheat investors out of $5 million. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his alleged part in the plot.

In 2016, he tried to challenge the legality of that sentencing. When that was brushed aside, Tyrone filed a motion for reconsideration in January 2018. When he appeared before U.S. District Court Judge Deborah A. Batts earlier this year, he was shut down yet again.

Tyrone argued that he wasn’t the ringleader in his scheme and that the government “improperly withheld” evidence in his case. Furthermore, he claimed that he had “ineffective” legal counsel during his trial.

Judge Batts was unmoved by his arguments, and she stated in a March 20 ruling that he didn’t present any new evidence to help his case. With this latest failure, Tyrone won’t be scheduled for release until November 14, 2022.

Sorry, Sheree.



