Stephon Clark’s Brother Interrupts Sacramento Council Meeting

The brother of shooting victim Stephon Clark stormed into a Sacramento City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Stevonte Clark led a group of protesters into the council’s chamber, while in progress, chanting his brother’s name and jumping on Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s table. KCRA reports that the meeting closed early, after holding an “open community dialogue”.

Stephon Clark was shot and killed last week in his grandparents backyard in South Sacramento.

