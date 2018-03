The Human Being Of The Week Is Evoni Williams

Evoni Williams is this week’s Human Being Of The Week! She’s an aspiring college student who works at a Waffle House in Austin, TX. A picture was taken of her helping an old man by cutting up his food for him. Texas Southern University offered her a scholarship to help her attend school.

