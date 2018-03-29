Features
Home > Features

OMG: Howard University’s Financial Aid Scandal Has Folks Ready To Square Up

Smh.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
50th March On Washington Anniversary

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The historically Black college Howard University is in some hot water right now.

On Wednesday, it was announced that six employees have been fired following an investigation of misappropriation of financial aid funds.

Howard University president Wayne A.I. Frederick made the announcement amidst a whistleblower’s Medium.com post, which has since been taken down. The post claimed that former financial aid administrators have received nearly $1 million in financial aid funds between 2013 and 2017, exceeding the amount permitted by law.

By Wayne’s account, reports of money misappropriation came to him in December 2016, according to Fox5. Thus, an internal investigation began, and Frederick said auditors completed  and reported their work in May 2017.

“The investigation found that from 2007 to 2016, University grants were given to some University employees who also received tuition remission,” said the statement.

The report went on to say that for some, the University grants and tuition remission exceed the total cost of attendance, thus some individuals received “inappropriate refunds.”

Frederick didn’t say the exact amount.

The grants came from the university itself to help low-income students pay tuition. None of the grants were federal or donor funds, according to Frederick.

Now that it’s known that people were getting money they weren’t supposed to, Twitter has a lot to say. According to the now deleted Medium report, a Tyrone Hankerson is one of the student employees who was getting excess funds — $429,612 to be exact.

Swipe through for more scathing reactions to this HU debacle.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading OMG: Howard University’s Financial Aid Scandal Has Folks Ready To Square Up

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 16 hours ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos