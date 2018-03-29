Feature Story
Groupon Apologizes For ‘N*gger Brown’ Boots

Black Twitter checks Groupon for allowing the sale of an offensive product.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
1 reads
Frustrated businesswoman

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Groupon is doing damage control after a product with a racial slur made its way on its platform.

Customers of the coupon outlet were outraged when they saw a pair of suede moccasin boots in “N*gger Brow” being offered on its online marketplace. Screenshots of the offensive product were swiftly posted to social media, calling out Groupon.

TMZ.com reports that Groupon scrambled to let its customers know that it does not approve of this offensive language used in advertising the product, apologizing to all of its customers.

“We are appalled that this language was displayed on our site,” “this is completely unacceptable and violates our policies — to say nothing of our values.”

Groupon has removed the product from its marketplace, and the third-party seller was booted from the website as soon Groupon found out about the racial slur.

There’s no word on how Groupon plans to prevent this type of thing from happening again. Despite efforts to correct the situation as soon as possible, but some customers are supposedly still calling for a boycott.

