WHO WORE IT BEST: Was Adrienne Bailon Or Beyoncé More Spot On In This Top? [POLL]

Posted 1 hour ago
Beyoncé was spotted with Blue Ivy doing some weekend shopping at Target. She wore a $410.00 Self-Portrait asymmetric satin polka dot top.

Beyoncé & Blue shopping at Target today. 🎯

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

She was also spotted in the same top at Big Sean‘s 30th Birthday with Jay-Z.

Big Sean's 30th birthday party in LA.

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

She wasn’t the only one who is feeling this frill top.

live from the mercer 🎶 @mercerhotelnyc

A post shared by Adrienne Eliza Houghton (@adriennebailon) on

Adrienne Bailon wore it first at the Mercer Hotel in NYC and posted a photo to the gram.

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 2, 2018

Source: Matthew Eisman / Getty

She also wore it to a Sirus XM event and paired the top with white pumps.

We have to know: who styled this look best? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section!

DON’T MISS:

WHO WORE IT BETTER: Eve And Beyonce In Naeem Khan [POLL]

Battle Of The Bomber: Who Shined The Brightest In This Sequin Jacket?

The Battle Of The Thigh High: Who Wore These Fendi Boots Best?

The Sound of Change Live - London

Beyoncé's Dress For The Wearable Art Gala Took 10 Days To Make

17 photos Launch gallery

Beyoncé's Dress For The Wearable Art Gala Took 10 Days To Make

Continue reading Beyoncé’s Dress For The Wearable Art Gala Took 10 Days To Make

Beyoncé's Dress For The Wearable Art Gala Took 10 Days To Make

Tina Knowles Lawson and her husband, Richard Lawson held a successful second annual Wearable Art Gala at the WACO Theater in North Hollywood, CA. The gala brought out Black Hollywood's finest for a night of art and celebration. The star of the evening, was none other than Beyoncé and her beautiful family, including her daughter Blue Ivy Carter and husband Jay-Z. We have all the details on her outfit (and her outfit change). Click through our gallery for all the fashion and style you can handle from America's Favorite Family.

 

 

Photos