Prince’s Family is Seeking Criminal Investigation Documents

As reported by Billboard, A judge is allowing some investigative documents into Prince’s death to be turned over to attorneys representing the musician’s heirs. That comes as relatives of Prince are considering filing a wrongful death lawsuit. Prince was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate in April 2016. An autopsy found that he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. No criminal charges have been filed in connection with Prince’s death.

