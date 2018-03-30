Chris Brown Spotted “Choking Out” Female Friend But All In Good Fun

Photo by

Chris Brown Spotted “Choking Out” Female Friend But All In Good Fun

Written By: Nia Noelle

Maxim Magazine's Annual Halloween Party - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Even though it was apparently all in good fun, this is not a good look for Chris.

Chris Brown was caught wilding out the other day in Miami when pictures of him choking a girl surfaced online, but don’t get it twisted it was all in good fun they say. TMZ spotted Chris and a bunch of people partying at a home he was renting during the Ultra Festival over the weekend, and a couple photos show Chris with his hands wrapped around a woman’s neck.

One photo shows the woman having a distressed look on her face, while Chris’ hands appear to be choking her out, but it’s not what it looks like. Both Chris and the woman say it was all in good fun though as other photos show them laughing with one another. The photos were taken at 9 AM Monday morning, which one could think they were still up from the night before partying. Who knows if drugs were in the system, but my guess is probably if they had been pulling an all-nighter.

