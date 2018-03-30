DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year Sentence For Tax Evasion

DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year Sentence For Tax Evasion

Apparently DMX never met a jail cell he didn't like.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 42 mins ago
In what has long been a continuous cycle, rapper DMX is once again headed back to jail. This time the troubled performer was sentenced for a recent tax evasion case.

Generally, when you see DMX’s name in the headlines the news is never good—and this time is no different. TMZ reports that despite his pleas to remain free, DMX was just sentenced to a year behind bars over charges of tax evasion.

DMX is heading back to prison for 12 months for tax evasion. The judge gave him 1 year behind bars, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release. As TMZ first reported, federal prosecutors were pushing for the max sentence– 5 years in the slammer — to send a message to the rapper, especially after he failed a drug test while he was out on bond and got sent back to jail. 

During sentencing, X’s attorney, Murray Richman, played the rapper’s music video for “Slippin’” to show how tough DMX’s life has been.

DMX entered a guilty plea to one count of tax evasion this past November as part of a deal his attorneys struck with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of NY. Before the deal, he was facing 14 counts and 44 years incarcerated.

According to further reports, DMX was remorseful and voiced his responsibility for his actions. He reportedly told the judge he was too old to be doing the things he’s been doing. Hopefully his time away will give him new focus.

 

