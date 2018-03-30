Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Slay! Watch Leslie Jones Live Her Dream As J-Lo’s Backup Dancer

"The Saturday Night Live" star is out there living her best life!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 47 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Leslie Jones is out there living her best life, which includes fulfilling her dream of being a backup dancer for none other than Jennifer Lopez.

Recently in Las Vegas, Leslie took to Instagram to brag about her one-time job twerking for J-Lo.

 

In the clip, the Saturday Night Live actress was rocking a blue sequined top while  rehearsing to the classic song “Jenny From The Block.” Here she is practicing in her hotel room with her squad:

 

Leslie then ended the night giving her idol all the love.

“Ok y’all know I got so much to tell y’all right?! It was one of the best nights of my life! Thank you @jlo you are a fucking beast!! Y’all wait til you see what I put up I’m just exhausted now lol!! #allihave,” she wrote.

We see you girl! You keep having fun!

RELATED NEWS:

Leslie Jones Takes Atlanta Restaurant To Task On Twitter For Disrespectful Service

‘You Are A Gift’: Meagan Good Offers Loving Message To Leslie Jones After Comedian Shares Fear Of Dying Alone

6 Times Leslie Jones Made Us Crack Up In 2017

US-ENTERTAINMENT-PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS

'One Voice: Somos Live': Celebs Came Out To Support Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony's Disaster Relief Benefit

17 photos Launch gallery

'One Voice: Somos Live': Celebs Came Out To Support Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony's Disaster Relief Benefit

Continue reading ‘One Voice: Somos Live’: Celebs Came Out To Support Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony’s Disaster Relief Benefit

'One Voice: Somos Live': Celebs Came Out To Support Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony's Disaster Relief Benefit

[caption id="attachment_2922448" align="alignleft" width="769"] Source: TOMMASO BODDI / Getty[/caption]   Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony teamed up to help those who have been devastated in Puerto Rico, Florida, Texas, Mexico and beyond by a string of recent natural disasters. Their One Voice: Somos Live, a disaster relief concert that aired on Saturday on Univision, Telemundo and NBC, was a huge success and attracted a gang of celebrities who showed up to support, perform and help raise money for those in need. Funds donated will go to organizations such as the American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, United for Puerto Rico and more. Take a look at those who used their fame for a great cause:

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 days ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos