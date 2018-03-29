Feature Story
Celeb Support Reportedly Non-Existent At Rapper Craig Mack’s Funeral

Despite an outpouring of grief from celeb mourners on social media, many did not show up to the funeral.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Mario Winans CD Release Party for 'Hurt No More'

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The rap community lost an icon on March 13th when Craig Mack died of heart failure at the age of 46.

In the wake of his death, celebs, including Diddy, LL Cool J, Joe Budden & more took to social media to express their grief.

Despite the outward support, according to popular New York DJ, DJ Scratch, no celebrities attended his funeral.

“I’ve never been to a service for someone famous & I was the only famous person to show up,” he wrote in the caption. “Very weird day today, but what puts a smile on my face is that Lil Bro was at peace way before he passed away. That’s what matters most to me.”

Fans also noted that fellow Bad Boy artist Faith Evans posted a photo from the homegoing services.

After Scratch’s initial criticisms, he amended his original thoughts after a phone call with Diddy.

“He didn’t know about the memorial service,” the famed DJ wrote. ” @diddy offered to pay for Craig Mack’s funeral, but the religious community Craig was in declined. None of his Friends or colleagues were allowed to attend his funeral.”

When I left Craig’s memorial service I called @Diddy to thank him for giving Craig the platform for the world to know Craig Mack’s music. I told him I just left the service, he said “They buried Craig already, what service are you talking about?!?”. He didn’t know about the memorial service. @diddy offered to pay for Craig Mack’s funeral, but the religious community Craig was in declined. None of his Friends or colleagues were allowed to attend his funeral. Diddy respected their wishes. Craig was immediately buried on the property where he lived. Yesterday’s service was a memorial for Craig’s friends in NY & for fans to attend thrown by Craig’s childhood friend Alvin Toney. When I speak of Craig Mack, I speak of him BEFORE Bad Boy. When I spoke at his service yesterday I mentioned that when I met Craig he’s was being bullied by his friends. So I kept him close to me because I didn’t like the way EPMD’s entourage treated him. Craig was the first Hit Squad member, he was on tour with EPMD, he was around while 4 Albums were recorded. Strictly Business, Unfinished Business, Business As Usual & Business Never Personal were all recorded while Craig was there but Craig never got one verse. When I found out he was sleeping in cars while we were away on tour I suggested he come on tour with us & be my assistant. Because the people he grew up with weren’t helping him. I didn’t understand that. Then EPMD broke up & everybody careers were in jeopardy BUT they all had record deals. Craig didn’t have a deal so he was assed out. After the breakup Alvin Toney took Craig to Puff & shit took off. I was happy for Craig because he finally made it!!! Then Puff hired me to do scratches on Bad Boy Albums, like 112’s “Dance For Me” read the credits. Diddy knew my group broke up & he made me his DJ, provided opportunity for me when no one would as well as Craig. If you look at my post the day Craig passed I praised @Diddy for signing Craig because I saw what he went through. I said no famous people showed up to Craig’s memorial service was weird because I saw so much love online, but I didn’t see a line outside. If @Diddy didn’t say yes, there be no Flava in our ears. Salute Diddy!!!

A post shared by Turntable Whisperer (@djscratch) on

Mack’s funeral was held in his hometown of Long Island, New York on March 28th.

Photos