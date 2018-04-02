Fashion & Style
Here Are All The Fashion Details On Cardi B.’s Visuals For Her ‘Be Careful’ Promo Cover

Whether it’s sitting pretty with Anna Wintour or slaying our lives on the red carpet, Cardi B.’s fashion game is A-1. Styled by Kollin Carter, he’s been going with a Lil’ Kim and Nicki Minaj vibe for the Bronx artist. Her album cover was no exception.

My new single “Be Careful” drops TONIGHT! Available everywhere!

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Cardi B. gave us an all-pink look in a custom bright pink Zana Bayne belted dress with a Tzarina by Ollia soft pink faux fur. She wore pink thigh high fishnets paired with $950.00 Miu Miu crystal embellished pumps. Her hair was done by Tokyo Stylez who gave her a slick look. That fierce highlight and overall makeup look was done by Erika La’Pearl.

Beauties, what do you think of this look? Tell us in the comment section.

Photos