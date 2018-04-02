Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

Teyana Taylor Teams Up With Italian Fashion Brand GCDS For A Capsule Collection

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Teyana Taylor is adding another collaboration to her growing portfolio. The artist and entrepreneur is now teaming up with Italian streetwear brand GCDS (‘God Can’t Destroy Streetwear’) for a capsule collection.

THE HAPPIEST FANNY PACK ON EARTH 💦 @teyanataylor

A post shared by GCDS (@gcdswear) on

The collection is appropriately named, “Harlem made,” and pays tribute to the New Yorker’s neighborhood. The Harlem native explains, “It’s streetwear, where the hood and high fashion meet. That’s always been me. It’s Harlem made, I am Harlem. So it represents me as well as the culture,” she explained. Including the fanny pack above, the collection will consist of t-shirts, bodysuits, hoodies and more. It will be priced from approximately $25USD to $200USD.

THE BOSS LOOK IS NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE @ GCDS.IT 🛩 @TEYANATAYLOR

A post shared by GCDS (@gcdswear) on

Giuliano Calza, Founder and Designer of GCDS said, “I love strong, independent women who have made a name for themselves, with incredible energy.” Taylor is definitely this with her multiple talents and businesses to boot.

GCDS will be throwing a launch party to celebrate the collection and the opening of their New York pop-up store. The collection will be available April 21st and you can shop it online, here. If you are one of our beauties based in New York City, you can get it at VFiles headquarters at 12 Mercer Street.

DON’T MISS:

GET THE LOOK: Teyana Taylor Makes A Statement In A Vibrant La Perla Dress

This Is What Teyana Taylor Does When She’s Mad At Iman Shumpert

Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana &amp; Iman’ 

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: White Dresses And Red Carpet Risks At The 2018 Oscars

32 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: White Dresses And Red Carpet Risks At The 2018 Oscars

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: White Dresses And Red Carpet Risks At The 2018 Oscars

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: White Dresses And Red Carpet Risks At The 2018 Oscars

The 90th Annual Academy Awards brought white dresses and red carpet risks. We have all the fashion and style from the stars you love in our gallery. Whether it's Viola Davis giving us bold color or Mary J. Blige going monochromatic in white, we have all the details on the red carpet looks. Click through our gallery and tell us which look is your favorite and which stars had a red carpet miss!  

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos