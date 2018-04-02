SZA Releases Video For “Broken Clocks” Exclusively On Apple Music

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

SZA Releases Video For “Broken Clocks” Exclusively On Apple Music

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Vevo Halloween 2017

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Watch SZA’s new video for “Broken Clocks” exclusively on Apple Music.

A week after revealing that her next album will be her last, TDE songstress SZAdecides to come through today and share a new video for her Ctrl record “Broken Clocks,” exclusively on Apple Music.

Co-directed by SZA and Dave Free, the video finds SZA reflecting on her childhood while daydreaming about being at camp with friends. She and her friends, which includes Ab-Soul & Schoolboy Q here, attend Camp Ctrl and Camp Vanderwoffenberg to have some innocent fun like roast marshmellows & hang out at a bonfire, before eventually she wakes up in present day on the floor of a strip club.

However since the video was released, SZA has tweeted that the clip that went live is supposedly the “incorrect version.” She wrote, “When an automated incorrect version of ur video drops in the middle of he night an there’s nothing u can do,” but that tweet has since been deleted.

READ MORE

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading SZA Releases Video For “Broken Clocks” Exclusively On Apple Music

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos