DL’s GED Section: This Is Why Black On Black Crime Isn’t A Scapegoat

On DL’s podcast The Hughley Truth, he talked with Geraldo Rivera about Black and Brown men and women being killed by police. Rivera made a comment to DL about Black on Black crimes sort of being a catalyst to why Black people are getting killed by police. DL doesn’t agree with that at all.

