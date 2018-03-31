The Russ Parr Morning Show
Mo’Nique Celebrates Weight Loss Goal

Written By: EURweb.com

Posted 1 hour ago
Mo’nique is celebrating a major weight loss milestone — she’s under 200 lbs. for the first time since she was 17-years-old, PEOPLE reports.

The Academy Award-winning star shared videos and photos of her accomplishment on Instagram on Thursday.

“I said that I would share this journey with y’all, the weight loss and getting healthy,” Mo’nique said in a video. “And today when I got on the scale, since I was 17 years old, I’ve been over 200 lbs. Today was the first time in my adult life that I’ve been under 200 lbs. So I wanted to let y’all know it’s possible, we can do it and we can get there.”

 

Mo said that she lost the weight without relying on cosmetic tricks or gimmicks.

“For me it was with no surgery, no pre-packaged foods, not listening to no spokespeople saying ‘it’s easy, you can do it.’ It was just putting in the work and not giving up on me,” she said.

Mo’nique has been posting daily updates on her weight loss regimen on Instagram, which include following a raw diet and working out with trainer Dwight Holt Jr., who focuses on dancing.

“So I want to share with y’all what it looked like on the scale this morning, and I want to share with y’all the goodness that you can eat and still drop this weight. It’s called raw foods, it’s called dancing your pounds off. It’s called giving yourself the chance to live the best life you can live. Thank you all for sharing my journey.”

(Photo Credit: Courtesy)

Photos