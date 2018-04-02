Does Drinking Coffee Increase Your Chances Of Getting Cancer?

A California judge just made us think twice about going to get our daily cup of Starbucks.

According to new reports, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle ruled that the chain and other coffee retailers must carry a cancer warning label because of a chemical produced in the roasting process. In a decision made this past Wednesday Euronews says the judge wrote, “Defendants failed to satisfy their burden of proving by a preponderance of evidence that consumption of coffee confers a benefit to human health.”

Meanwhile, “the coffee industry had claimed the acrylamide chemical was present at harmless levels, and should be exempt from the law because it occurs naturally in the cooking process needed to make the beans flavourful” Euronews states.

The Council for Education and Research on Toxics filed the lawsuit against 90 coffee retailers back in 2010 and it looks like they’re finally making headway. Starbucks and the other defendants reportedly have until April 10 to appeal the ruling. Still going to grab that cup of Joe?