Features
Home > Features

Does Drinking Coffee Increase Your Chances Of Getting Cancer?

Damn...

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
The queue for Starbucks Coffee at Miami International Airport.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

A California judge just made us think twice about going to get our daily cup of Starbucks.

According to new reports, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elihu Berle ruled that the chain and other coffee retailers must carry a cancer warning label because of a chemical produced in the roasting process. In a decision made this past Wednesday Euronews says the judge wrote, “Defendants failed to satisfy their burden of proving by a preponderance of evidence that consumption of coffee confers a benefit to human health.”

Meanwhile, “the coffee industry had claimed the acrylamide chemical was present at harmless levels, and should be exempt from the law because it occurs naturally in the cooking process needed to make the beans flavourful” Euronews states.

The Council for Education and Research on Toxics filed the lawsuit against 90 coffee retailers back in 2010 and it looks like they’re finally making headway. Starbucks and the other defendants reportedly have until April 10 to appeal the ruling. Still going to grab that cup of Joe?

The Ladies Love Barack Obama With A Beard (Even If It’s Not A Real Thing)

7 photos Launch gallery

The Ladies Love Barack Obama With A Beard (Even If It’s Not A Real Thing)

Continue reading The Ladies Love Barack Obama With A Beard (Even If It’s Not A Real Thing)

The Ladies Love Barack Obama With A Beard (Even If It’s Not A Real Thing)

  A photo of Barack Obama with a grey low cut beard has been circulating all over the internet, driving the beard loving ladies absolutely insane. But this isn’t the first time our 44th POTUS has seen on the internet with a beard. Check out all the time’s the internet put a beard on Obama for our viewing pleasure. (P.S. – Obama doesn’t really have a beard)

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos