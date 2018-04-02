Features
Home > Features

Wow: Texas Woman Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Voting While On Probation

Crystal says she had no idea she wasn't allowed to vote.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
jail

Source: Darrin Klimek / Getty Images

This is going to blow your mind.

43-year-old Crystal Mason was recently released from prison after being convicted in a 2012 tax fraud case. Her attorney, J. Warren St. John, says Mason (a tax preparer at the time) pled guilty to inflating returns for her clients. Now, after serving her time, Mason is headed back to prison—for five years—because she voted in the 2016 election when she was free, but still on community supervision.

Mason’s attorney says no one “including her probation officer” told her it was illegal under Texas law to vote as a felon on supervision.

Still, “Mason was indicted on a charge of illegal voting in Tarrant County, Tex., last year and found guilty by State District Judge Ruben Gonzalez on Thursday, despite her protestations that she simply was not aware that she was barred from casting a ballot and never would have done it had she known,” the Texas Tribune states.

When she was indicted, Mason reportedly said in a comment to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, “You think I would jeopardize my freedom? You honestly think I would ever want to leave my babies again? That was the hardest thing in my life to deal with. Who would — as a mother, as a provider — leave their kids over voting?” In fact, Mason says she never planned on voting until her own mother encouraged her to.

This is not the first person given a steep sentence for voter fraud. As the Texas Tribune states, “In February 2017, another woman in Tarrant County, a Mexican national with a green card, was sentenced to eight years in prison after falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen on her ballot. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Rosa Maria Ortega, a mother of four, testified that she had confused the difference between rights granted to legal permanent resident and to a U.S. citizen, which a jury did not buy. She had voted as a Republican in elections in 2012 and 2014.”

Thoughts?

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Wow: Texas Woman Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Voting While On Probation

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos