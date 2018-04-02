Features
Everything We Know So Far About Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Emergency Open-Heart Surgery

We're keeping Arnold in our prayers.

Posted 1 hour ago
NBCUniversal Press Tour - 2017

Source: Maarten de Boer/NBC / Getty

This morning, a new report claimed Arnold Schwarzenegger had to undergo open-heart surgery and now the famed actor and former governor of California may be dealing with some complications stemming from the procedure.

Here’s what we know, courtesy of TMZ.

2015 Tribeca Film Festival - World Premiere Narrative: 'Maggie'

1. He reportedly went to Cedars-Sinai on Thursday, March 29, for a catheter valve replacement.

“We’re told the surgery is somewhat experimental and he developed complications,” TMZ states.

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger Attends A Rally To Call For 'An End To Partisan Gerrymandering'

Source: Leigh Vogel / Getty

2. Doctors knew there was a possibility the valve replacement would not work.

“Doctors were prepared in case the catheter valve replacement failed … and quickly decided Arnold needed emergency open-heart surgery, which we’re told lasted several hours,” the site states.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 28, 2011

Source: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty

3. He is reportedly stable, but not out of the woods as this isn’t the first time he’s had heart surgery.

TMZ writes “He had an aortic valve replaced in 1997. At the time doctors didn’t feel the procedure was urgently needed, but Arnold decided to do it while he was still young. He also said at the time the condition was congenital and had nothing to do with steroids.”

We will continue to keep you updated on his condition.

Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

