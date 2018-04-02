Everything We Know So Far About Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Emergency Open-Heart Surgery

This morning, a new report claimed Arnold Schwarzenegger had to undergo open-heart surgery and now the famed actor and former governor of California may be dealing with some complications stemming from the procedure.

Here’s what we know, courtesy of TMZ.

1. He reportedly went to Cedars-Sinai on Thursday, March 29, for a catheter valve replacement.

“We’re told the surgery is somewhat experimental and he developed complications,” TMZ states.

2. Doctors knew there was a possibility the valve replacement would not work.

“Doctors were prepared in case the catheter valve replacement failed … and quickly decided Arnold needed emergency open-heart surgery, which we’re told lasted several hours,” the site states.

3. He is reportedly stable, but not out of the woods as this isn’t the first time he’s had heart surgery.

TMZ writes “He had an aortic valve replaced in 1997. At the time doctors didn’t feel the procedure was urgently needed, but Arnold decided to do it while he was still young. He also said at the time the condition was congenital and had nothing to do with steroids.”

We will continue to keep you updated on his condition.

