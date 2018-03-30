Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Cardi B Addresses Offset’s Cheating Habits On New Single ‘Be Careful’

Cardi B is spilling all the tea on Offset's cheating habits on new single 'Be Careful.'

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 GQ x Neiman Marcus All Star Party - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Cardi B dropped the third single off her highly anticipated album Invasion Of Privacy at midnight last night, sending fans scrambling to hear what the reportedly pregnant rapper has been cooking up in the studio. Be Careful seemingly details her struggle with her fiancee Offset’s rumored infidelities.

MUST READ: Here Are All The Fashion Details On Cardi B.’s Visuals For Her ‘Be Careful’ Promo Cover

My new single “Be Careful” drops TONIGHT! Available everywhere!

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

“Gave you TLC, you wanna creep and shit/ Poured out my whole heart to a piece of shit,” she raps over the vulnerable record, which is a taste of what’s to come off Cardi’s debut opus. “Said that you was workin’, but you’re out here/ chasin’ culo and putas, chillin’ poolside, livin’ two lives.”

Cardi’s relationship with Migos rapper Offset has become just as popular as her music after the duo got engaged last year. However, it’s been riddled with cheating rumors. Cardi is reportedly pregnant.

Whatever the case, Be Careful shows Cardi’s growth from mixtape artist to full blown entertainer. Invasion Of Privacy hits the public April 6.

RELATED STORIES:

Here Are All The Fashion Details On Cardi B.’s Visuals For Her ‘Be Careful’ Promo Cover

Cardi B Drops Album Cover, Reportedly Responds To Pregnancy Rumors

Stork News! Cardi B Is Reportedly 6 Months Pregnant, Due In July

 

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Cardi B Addresses Offset’s Cheating Habits On New Single ‘Be Careful’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 days ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos