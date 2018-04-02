Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Shocking Details: Fabolous Reportedly Punched Emily B In The Mouth 7 Times

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Fabolous' The Great Fabsby Birthday Celebration

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Disturbing details have surfaced in the domestic violence incident that occurred between rapper Fabolous and presumed victim Emily B. The altercation allegedly stemmed from a March 7 incident when the rapper, who was in LA on a business trip at the time, found out via Instagram that Emily was also in LA. He reportedly grew “enraged” leading to the later incident.

According to the affidavit, Fabolous threatened, via text, to hit the victim in the head with a baseball bat and revealed that he would kill her, but “did not want to go out like that.” Fabolous allegedly punched the victim in the face seven times “causing severe damage to her two front teeth.” The victim reportedly lost her two front teeth as a result of the beating.

Following the incident, the victim had her father remove two handguns from their residence.  “The victim called her father to remove two handguns from the residence due to her fear that they may be used against her,” court documents state. When the rapper realized the firearms were missing, he left the premises but informed the victim’s father and brother, “he had a bullet for them.”

Fabolous was arrested after turning himself into the police Wednesday night around 8:30 pm. He was arrested on two felony charges. The Brooklyn rapper has yet to confirm or deny rumors, but did post, “2018 tryna break my heart.”

RELATED STORIES:

Rapper Fabolous Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Emily B

Emily B. Shares First Photo Of Her New Son

Happier Times: 22 Photos Of Fabolous & Emily B.’s Beautiful Hip-Hop Family

22 photos Launch gallery

Happier Times: 22 Photos Of Fabolous & Emily B.’s Beautiful Hip-Hop Family

Continue reading Happier Times: 22 Photos Of Fabolous & Emily B.’s Beautiful Hip-Hop Family

Happier Times: 22 Photos Of Fabolous & Emily B.’s Beautiful Hip-Hop Family

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos