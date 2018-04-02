Shocking Details: Fabolous Reportedly Punched Emily B In The Mouth 7 Times

Disturbing details have surfaced in the domestic violence incident that occurred between rapper Fabolous and presumed victim Emily B. The altercation allegedly stemmed from a March 7 incident when the rapper, who was in LA on a business trip at the time, found out via Instagram that Emily was also in LA. He reportedly grew “enraged” leading to the later incident.

According to the affidavit, Fabolous threatened, via text, to hit the victim in the head with a baseball bat and revealed that he would kill her, but “did not want to go out like that.” Fabolous allegedly punched the victim in the face seven times “causing severe damage to her two front teeth.” The victim reportedly lost her two front teeth as a result of the beating.

Following the incident, the victim had her father remove two handguns from their residence. “The victim called her father to remove two handguns from the residence due to her fear that they may be used against her,” court documents state. When the rapper realized the firearms were missing, he left the premises but informed the victim’s father and brother, “he had a bullet for them.”

Fabolous was arrested after turning himself into the police Wednesday night around 8:30 pm. He was arrested on two felony charges. The Brooklyn rapper has yet to confirm or deny rumors, but did post, “2018 tryna break my heart.”

RELATED STORIES:

Rapper Fabolous Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Emily B

Emily B. Shares First Photo Of Her New Son