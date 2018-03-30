The Russ Parr Morning Show
Russ Parr: ‘All In With Chris Hayes’ Turns Five Years Old

Written By: RPMS Staff

Posted 21 hours ago
All In With Chris Hayes on MSNBC is celebrating 5 years. Russ is a huge fan of the show and had to have Hayes on his to talk about how it all got started.

“It’s crazy to me. My daughter who was just a year in a half old when the show started just lost her first tooth yesterday,” laughed Hayes.

Hayes is known for his strong research and ability call on information that guest would otherwise think he didn’t have.

“You know I am not an attorney but I happen to be married to an absolutely incredible attorney my wife. She’s a law professor here in New York she clerked on the Supreme Court for Justice John Paul Stevens,” explained Hayes. “So I have a very unfair advantage in my access to knowledge”

Hayes started out as a print reporter and never imagined he’d be on television.

“You know I was a reporter and a magazine writer and I thought that’s what I would do,” expressed Hayes. “T.V. was never something that I aspired to or had ambitions for. I sort of ended up in it and it’s been a learning curve frankly.”

Photos