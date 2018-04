Video Shows Fabolous Threatening Emily B and Her Father

Via | TMZ

TMZ has obtained video of Fabolous flying into an absolute rage at his baby mama Emily B, and her father, all while brandishing a sharp object and leveling threats about shooting them.

The video was shot on Wednesday evening in the driveway of Fab and Emily’s Engelwood, NJ home — and the rapper’s bodyguard is attempting to hold him back as he yells at Emily and her father. At one point he asks Emily why her dad is even there — her dad yells back, “That’s my motherf***ing daughter” and calls Fabolous a coward.

READ MORE

Also On 100.3: