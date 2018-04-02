White Man Brutally Assaults Muslim Teenage Girl While She Is Checking Into A Hospital

Photo by

National
Home > National

White Man Brutally Assaults Muslim Teenage Girl While She Is Checking Into A Hospital

The victim is suing the hospital.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

On February 10, a 19-year-old Muslim woman was checking into Beaumont Dearborn hospital in Dearborn, Michigan because she broke her jaw after falling on ice. As she was at the front desk, the teen was brutally attacked. See the video below.

Her attacker was a recently discharged patient named John Deliz. According to a local Detroit outlet, “A report says Deliz had been discharged from the hospital that day. Reports said he accosted other patients asking for cigarettes, and attempted to wander down hallways. Security told Deliz if he was going to wait in the lobby for a ride he had to sit down and leave other patients alone. That’s when the video shows the teen at the counter and Deliz attacking her.” The victim’s name has not be released.

The teen’s attorney, Majed Moughni, told Detroit News, “We want to hold them accountable for not looking out for the safety of other patients. Our No. 1 goal is to make sure no human being is attacked the way my client was.”  In a court filing, Moughni said he hit her “for no other reason but because she was a Muslim.”

The hospital said in a statement, “Beaumont security personnel responded immediately and took action to protect the patient and others in the emergency room. Dearborn Police were contacted and Beaumont staff cooperated fully in the investigation. We take pride in our service to this diverse community and want all patients to feel welcome at Beaumont.”

The victim is suing the hospital for $25,000 in damages.

SEE ALSO:

One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man

Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success

Rihanna Just Singlehandedly Snatched Snapchat’s Wig… And Its Stock Is Going Down

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading White Man Brutally Assaults Muslim Teenage Girl While She Is Checking Into A Hospital

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos