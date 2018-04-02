A Racist Threatens To Sue After She’s Fired For Saying On Facebook That Stephon Clark ‘Deserved It’

Photo by

National
A Racist Threatens To Sue After She’s Fired For Saying On Facebook That Stephon Clark ‘Deserved It’

Guess who she's going after.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
A California nurse threatened to sue the person who put a spotlight on her social media post about Stephon Clark, which led to her getting fired.

SEE ALSO: Hospital Removes Black Nurse For ‘White Sons’ Tweet

Here’s what she posted: “Yeah but he was running from the police jumping over fences and breaking in peoples houses… why run??!!! He deserved it for being stupid,” Faith Linthicum said on her Facebook page. She was referring to 22-year-old Clark, who was gunned down by police in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18. The officers, who were responding to reports of someone breaking car windows, claimed that they believed he had a gun, which turned out to be a cellphone.

Kaiser Permanente’s Roseville Medical Center, the Sacramento-area hospital where Linthicum worked, terminated her, The Sacramento Bee reported on Thursday. Now, Linthicum seeks revenge for the  dismissal by filing a defamation lawsuit against the activist who brought attention to her inflammatory post.

Sacramento activist Christina Arechiga was disgusted when she saw Linthicum’s comment about Clark on Facebook. After discovering that Linthicum is a nurse, Arechiga was concerned that she was trusted to care for people of color, whose insurance dollars paid her salary, the newspaper said. On March 23, the activist posted to her Facebook page Linthicum’s photograph and three of the nurse’s posts.

The hospital issued this statement: “Kaiser Permanente does not tolerate hate or discrimination and has a long history of embracing diversity and inclusion – it remains a place where we welcome everyone. We want to emphasize that the comments expressed by this employee, who is no longer with the organization, do not in any way reflect Kaiser Permanente’s views or actions.”

Another of Linthicum’s posts stated: “Can we protest the deaths of all the people shot by black people too?”

