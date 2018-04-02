A Racist Threatens To Sue After She’s Fired For Saying On Facebook That Stephon Clark ‘Deserved It’

A California nurse threatened to sue the person who put a spotlight on her social media post about Stephon Clark, which led to her getting fired.
Here’s what she posted: “Yeah but he was running from the police jumping over fences and breaking in peoples houses… why run??!!! He deserved it for being stupid,” Faith Linthicum said on her Facebook page. She was referring to 22-year-old Clark, who was gunned down by police in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18. The officers, who were responding to reports of someone breaking car windows, claimed that they believed he had a gun, which turned out to be a cellphone.
Kaiser Permanente’s Roseville Medical Center, the Sacramento-area hospital where Linthicum worked, terminated her, The Sacramento Bee reported on Thursday. Now, Linthicum seeks revenge for the dismissal by filing a defamation lawsuit against the activist who brought attention to her inflammatory post.
Sacramento activist Christina Arechiga was disgusted when she saw Linthicum’s comment about Clark on Facebook. After discovering that Linthicum is a nurse, Arechiga was concerned that she was trusted to care for people of color, whose insurance dollars paid her salary, the newspaper said. On March 23, the activist posted to her Facebook page Linthicum’s photograph and three of the nurse’s posts.
The hospital issued this statement: “Kaiser Permanente does not tolerate hate or discrimination and has a long history of embracing diversity and inclusion – it remains a place where we welcome everyone. We want to emphasize that the comments expressed by this employee, who is no longer with the organization, do not in any way reflect Kaiser Permanente’s views or actions.”
Another of Linthicum’s posts stated: “Can we protest the deaths of all the people shot by black people too?”
46 photos Launch gallery
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
Source:Getty
1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Getty
2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
Source:Getty
3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20
Source:Getty
5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19
Source:Getty
6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
Source:Getty
7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Getty
8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26
Source:Getty
9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22
Source:Getty
10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Getty
11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Getty
12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22
Source:Getty
13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18
Source:Getty
14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Getty
17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17
Source:Getty
18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Getty
20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34
Source:Getty
21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36
Source:Getty
22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43
Source:Getty
23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Getty
24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50
Source:Getty
25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Getty
26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29
Source:Getty
27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43
Source:Getty
28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19
Source:Getty
29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24
Source:Getty
30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26
Source:Getty
31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
Source:Getty
32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58
Source:Getty
33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24
Source:Getty
34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Getty
35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Getty
36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31
Source:Getty
37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Getty
38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Getty
39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Getty
40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15
Source:Getty
41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 22
42 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
43 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 27
44 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 27
45 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 27
46 of 46