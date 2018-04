COLLEGE HOOPS: Nova Are Champs

Philadelphia has another championship trophy on the way. The Villanova Wildcats are the NCAA men’s basketball champions for the second time in three years.

The Wildcats dispatched the Michigan Wolverines, 79-to-62, Monday night in San Antonio, Texas. Though the game was close through most of the first half, Nova used a 14-to-4 run at the end of the first half and start of the second half to pull away. Donte DiVencenzo was the leading scorer in the game with 31 points. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman led Michigan with 23 points.

Here’s the final call as Villanova closes out the NCAA men’s basketball championship game, 79-to-62. OC: …national championship. :13

Fasho Thoughts:

Great offense beat great defense last night.

Both teams had great runs through their conference tournaments and the NCAA tournament.

Jay Wright is building a dynasty on the Main Line.

Also On 100.3: