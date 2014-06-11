R. Kelly’s Youngest Child ID’s Self As Transgender on Instagram

The youngest child of R. Kelly and Andrea Kelly has identified as transgender on Instagram. Jay Kelly who was born Jaya is 13 has changed id’s on his Instagram profile to transgender. Jay has identified as a boy since age six or seven. Jay said his mom has always been accepting of the fact that he was transgender his father superstar R. Kelly was not aware until about three months ago.

That is very brave Jay, wish you well.

Written By: @JanetGradio Posted June 11, 2014

