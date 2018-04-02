Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Kenya Moore Got Michael Rapaport All The Way Together On ‘WWHL’

xKenya Moore and Michael Rapaport got into a verbal sparring on "Watch What Happens Live" last night.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

Love or hate Kenya Moore, she is a shade assassin. After the season finale of Real Housewives Of Atlanta Kenya appeared on Watch What Happens Live alongside actor, comedian, podcaster (hopeful Black woman) Michael Rapaport and things got pretty tense between the two. Apparently Rapaport and Kenya had a Twitter beef in the past, but Kenya finished it. Rapaport called Kenya a “villian” and sh*t hit the fan.

“Michael, I don’t need you to tell me who I am. I appreciate you for being a fan though. Thank you for watching. Keep the cable on, a new job would help with that.” Once Rapaport suggested Kenya wanted to be him, she clapped back with, “A middle-aged, fat White guy, not really. And out of work. No.”

Chile.

Clearly, Rapaport wasn’t prepared for the shade because he tried to come at Kenya’s glam squad. Then Kenya finished him. “You do know the housewives are women, we’re not giving out any peaches.”

End scene.

Then a caller phoned in and tried to defend Rapaport, which led to him calling out her “ashy feet.”

After the show, Rapaport was really in his feelings and posted a photo of a gorilla on Snapchat.

Michael, you’re cancelled and Kenya Moore left feeling like the shade queen.

#PressPlay #KenyaMoore says it’s all love

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

There’s more shade to come. Catch the RHOA reunion April 8 on Bravo.

RELATED STORIES:

Kenya Moore Allegedly Announces Pregnancy

Kenya Moore’s Husband Marc Daly Reveals It Was Love At First Sight

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Kenya Moore Got Michael Rapaport All The Way Together On ‘WWHL’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos