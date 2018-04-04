Fashion & Style
GET THE LOOK: Ciara’s Date Night Look With Russell Wilson Is Really Affordable

Posted 2 hours ago
Ciara posted a photo of her and her husband, Russell Wilson in the elevator on their way to date night. The mom of two looked so cute wearing a Black jumpsuit with a tropical print.

Captioned, “Date Night” with a cute heart, the singer wore a $69.90 Zara printed jumpsuit in black. You can get the look online or in your local Zara store.

She wore gold jewelry and had a natural glow.

Yes, for an affordable date night look! Beauties, tag us @HelloBeautiful if you wear this look. We want to see how you style this jumpsuit.

ITALY-MILAN-FASHION-FENDI

TREND REPORT: Fendi Ready To Wear Finds Resurgence In Popularity With Today's 'It' Celebs

TREND REPORT: Fendi Ready To Wear Finds Resurgence In Popularity With Today's 'It' Celebs

TREND REPORT: Fendi Ready To Wear Finds Resurgence In Popularity With Today's 'It' Celebs

Fendi has been known for their opulence and extravagance. With Karl Lagerfeld at the helm (and responsible for the double F logo), he launched the brands' ready to wear line in 1977, creating glamorous looks for women and paradigm classic pieces for men. While their ready to wear is loved, the brand is undoubtedly known for their ostentatious accessories. Click through our gallery to see some of our favorite Black celebs most recently rocking the brand (and a throwback of when Kanye shaved this look into his head!).

 

Photos