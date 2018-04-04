Conflicted Louisiana Attorney General Is Unlikely To Yield On Demands For A Special Prosecutor

Photo by

National
Home > National

Conflicted Louisiana Attorney General Is Unlikely To Yield On Demands For A Special Prosecutor

Jeff Landry is a politically ambitious Republican Who aligns with Trump.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Louisiana’s attorney general has bias and political conflicts of interest that strongly suggest that the pursuit of justice for Alton Sterling is at a dead end.

See Also: A Decision On Police Indictments Has Taken A Frustratingly Long Time In Alton Sterling’s Case

About 35 civil rights activists held a sit-in on Monday afternoon at Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office to demand that he appoint a special prosecutor to review Sterling’s case, in the hope that a grand jury will deliver an indictment against the officer who killed him, the The Advocate reported.

Sterling, a 37-year-old Black man and father of five, was shot and killed in 2016 by a White police officer. On March 27, Landry declined to charge ex-Officer Blane Salamoni, who shot Sterling, or a second officer who was involved in the incident.

The demands on the attorney general will surely fall on deaf ears. Landry, a former congressman who’s in his first term as state attorney general, has personal reasons for making the case go away.

He’s “an ambitious Republican” who “has embraced President Donald Trump,” according to The Times-Picayune. His name routinely comes up as a possible GOP candidate to run against Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2019. Accordingly, prosecuting the officers could hurt his chances of winning the party’s nomination to compete for governor.

Landry, as a law and order conservative, is also a former police officer and deputy sheriff in Louisiana’s St. Martin Parish. In his view, police officers have been “under attack,” Landry told The Times-Picayune’s editorial board. He clearly sympathizes with the officer who killed Sterling.

The demonstrators, led by the state’s NAACP president Michael McClanahan, vow to continue their lunchtime sit-ins at Landry’s office until the attorney general yields to their demands for “some accountability on the part of the state,” according to The Advocate.

“We’re here to tell Jeff Landry … he has a duty to oversee that this process is transparent, and we want to hold him to it,” McClanahan added.

SEE ALSO:

North Carolina Cop Kills 60-Year-Old Black Man Within Minutes After A Traffic Stop

Virginia Tech Women’s Lacrosse Team Went All Iggy Azalea And Proudly Chanted The N-Word On Video

Funeral Services Held For Unarmed Man Killed By Sacramento Police

43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

46 photos Launch gallery

43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos