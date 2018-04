YouTube shooting: police identify woman who opened fire at HQ

Via | The Guardian

Police in California have named a woman who opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in a suburb of San Francisco, injuring three, before killing herself.

Officials from the San Bruno police department identified her as Nasim Najafi Aghdam, who was in her late 30s.

Police said the motivation was unclear, but her father, Ismail Aghdam, told the Bay Area News Group from his San Diego home that she was furious with YouTube because it had stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.

