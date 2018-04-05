Bruh: New Book ‘Does It Fart?’ Finally Answers Which Animals Cut The Cheese

If you ever wondered which animals cut the cheese and which ones don’t, this is the book for you. And that’s not all. Information is available on big toots and little toots alike. There’s not discrimination.
For example, according to the book, blue whales have really large farts, most likely the largest out of any species.
Meanwhile, millipedes have really tiny farts due to their simple digestive track.
And then there’s animals like sea cucumbers that don’t let anything out at all — an ideal invite for the family dinner.
These fun facts and more make up the light hearted, yet scientific book written by Rabaiotti and Nick Caruso — two zoologists.
A tweet Rabaiotti made back in January 2017 helped spark the idea for the book.
@AlongsideWild a family member asked me the other day if snakes fart and i did not know the answer to their question. So do they? 🐍🔊
“There’s a lot we don’t know about animal farts, and that means a lot we don’t know about animal digestion,” Rabaiotti told Gizmodo. “It’s hopefully a lighthearted way to learn a lot of cool stuff you might not have known about animals.”
What do you think? Are you picking up a copy of the book? You can order one here.