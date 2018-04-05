Features
Bruh: New Book ‘Does It Fart?’ Finally Answers Which Animals Cut The Cheese

Someone had time.

If you’re caught up in your so-called important day, it’s time to take a break and tend to more pressing matters torturing the minds of millions.

Does my pet snake fart or nah?

 

This might sound silly now, but it was one tweet like this that led author Dani Rabaiotti  to publish her new book Does It Fart? The Definitive Field Guide to Animal Flatulence. 

If you ever wondered which animals cut the cheese and which ones don’t, this is the book for you. And that’s not all. Information is available on big toots and little toots alike. There’s not discrimination.

For example, according to the book, blue whales have really large farts, most likely the largest out of any species.

 

Meanwhile, millipedes have really tiny farts due to their simple digestive track.

 

And then there’s animals like sea cucumbers that don’t let anything out at all — an ideal invite for the family dinner.

 

These fun facts and more make up the light hearted, yet scientific book written by Rabaiotti and Nick Caruso — two zoologists.

A tweet Rabaiotti made back in January 2017 helped spark the idea for the book.

And from there it was on a poppin’.

“There’s a lot we don’t know about animal farts, and that means a lot we don’t know about animal digestion,” Rabaiotti told Gizmodo. “It’s hopefully a lighthearted way to learn a lot of cool stuff you might not have known about animals.”

What do you think? Are you picking up a copy of the book? You can order one here.

Come on, don’t be shy.

 

Photos