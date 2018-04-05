WTF: Guy Jumps In Front Of A Moving Car Allegedly To Collect Insurance Money

One guy in Nottingham, England was allegedly ready to risk it all for a little bit of coin.

While on the road, driver Elizabeth Aspley was on her merry way when a man with a bike strolled in front of her car.

Then, he proceeded to throw himself down on the ground, right when Elizabeth was coming near him.

Suicide attempt?

Elizabeth seems to think differently. She thinks the cyclist was staging the hit so he could dwindle her out of her insurance money.

“I just count myself lucky that I wasn’t alone and that I had the dash cam to film it all,” Elizabeth said.

She eventually slowed down her car to avoid hitting the cyclist and apparently he was quite pissed that his plans didn’t work out. He got up and started cursing at Elizabeth and her boyfriend Jack, who was also in the car. Jack said they even told the cyclist he was being filmed. You can check out the clip for yourself below.

“When he threw himself to the floor, I remember thinking: ‘I can’t believe this is happening,’” Jack said. “I just never though it was a situation which I would ever find myself in. I hope that people see this and become a little more vigilant about this kind of thing. It needs all of the awareness it can get.”

According to the Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB), these so called “crash for cash” insurance scams cost the UK around £340million a year. Drivers will slam brakes, so that the driver behind them collides with their car. Or a driver might flash their lights at a junction signaling another motorist to come out and then the driver will deliberately crash into them.

Folks will argue that the accident was the other motorist’s fault and then they’ll exaggerate their story with claims like whiplash injuries. Thus the other motorist’s insurers might have to come out of pocket to pay the scammer.

Quite a way to earn money…you know…if you want to risk your entire life and all.

