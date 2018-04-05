Features
Home > Features

WTF: Guy Jumps In Front Of A Moving Car Allegedly To Collect Insurance Money

The things people will do...

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Man with Neck Brace

Source: Michael Haegele / Getty

One guy in Nottingham, England was allegedly ready to risk it all for a little bit of coin.

While on the road, driver Elizabeth Aspley was on her merry way when a man with a bike strolled in front of her car.

Then, he proceeded to throw himself down on the ground, right when Elizabeth was coming near him.

Suicide attempt?

Elizabeth seems to think differently. She thinks the cyclist was staging the hit so he could dwindle her out of her insurance money.

 

“I just count myself lucky that I wasn’t alone and that I had the dash cam to film it all,” Elizabeth said.

She eventually slowed down her car to avoid hitting the cyclist and apparently he was quite pissed that his plans didn’t work out. He got up and started cursing at Elizabeth and her boyfriend Jack, who was also in the car. Jack said they even told the cyclist he was being filmed. You can check out the clip for yourself below.

 

“When he threw himself to the floor, I remember thinking: ‘I can’t believe this is happening,’” Jack said. “I just never though it was a situation which I would ever find myself in. I hope that people see this and become a little more vigilant about this kind of thing. It needs all of the awareness it can get.”

According to the Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB), these so called “crash for cash” insurance scams cost the UK around £340million a year. Drivers will slam brakes, so that the driver behind them collides with their car. Or a driver might flash their lights at a junction signaling another motorist to come out and then the driver will deliberately crash into them.

Folks will argue that the accident was the other motorist’s fault and then they’ll exaggerate their story with claims like whiplash injuries. Thus the other motorist’s insurers might have to come out of pocket to pay the scammer.

 

Quite a way to earn money…you know…if you want to risk your entire life and all.

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading WTF: Guy Jumps In Front Of A Moving Car Allegedly To Collect Insurance Money

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos