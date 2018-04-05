This Phone Scammer Pretending To Be The IRS Tried The Wroooong Woman

0 reads Leave a comment
When a scammer called and pretended to be the IRS, @twittysuch had time. She couldn’t release a recording of the call, but she did share a transcript and after reading it, we think you’ll agree she’s an American hero.
OK, here we go…
And that’s how you handle that.
Happier Times: 22 Photos Of Fabolous & Emily B.'s Beautiful Hip-Hop Family
22 photos Launch gallery
Happier Times: 22 Photos Of Fabolous & Emily B.'s Beautiful Hip-Hop Family
1. Fabolous and Em body his '90s party.Source:Getty 1 of 22
2. Girls night out! Like mother, like daughter.Source:Instagram 2 of 22
3. When you flossin' at the NBA All-Stars like a Young OG.Source:Getty 3 of 22
4. When you can't be any happier...Source:Getty 4 of 22
5. Loso watching Joso's back at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.Source:Getty 5 of 22
6. Perfect pic.Source:Getty 6 of 22
7. On The Run! It's like Hov got Bey, it's like Bey got Jigga.Source:Getty 7 of 22
8. Bonnie & ClydeSource:Getty 8 of 22
9.9 of 22
10.10 of 22
11.11 of 22
12.12 of 22
13.13 of 22
14.14 of 22
15.15 of 22
16.16 of 22
17.17 of 22
18.18 of 22
19.19 of 22
20.20 of 22
21.21 of 22
22.22 of 22
comments – add yours