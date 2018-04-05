Did You Know? Send The U.S. Treasury A Ripped Bill & They’ll Send You Back A Check

I used to think the government was bad, but now I think it is good pic.twitter.com/0qXsWfBlsB — Dan Amira (@DanAmira) April 3, 2018

Dan Amira was listening to NPR’s Planet Money podcast when he decided to send a ripped ten dollar bill to the U.S. Treasury. To his surprise, he actually received a check in return.

Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about it…see how the Twitterverse reacted below.

You idiot, now the government has your address — Zhubin Parang (@zhubinparang) April 3, 2018

Did you not see the 10 bucks? Whatever they do to me now was worth it — Dan Amira (@DanAmira) April 3, 2018

I'm shocked you took the time to do this instead of taping it back together. I recall a scene in college in West where you threw shoes at your door to close it instead of getting up and walking 10 feet. — Karyn Amira (@KarynAmira) April 3, 2018

I once found a $100 bill in my shredder! (STILL NO IDEA WHERE IT CAME FROM) I sent them all the pieces. Government is good. — Glenn Fleishman (@GlennF) April 3, 2018

You can do the same at any bank. Just give them the pieces and they'll give you a replacement bill. No check. — Chuck (@ivychat) April 3, 2018

Talk to me about the turn around time on this. — EH 🌊 (@emi_hoffman) April 3, 2018

Will you be sending in your ripped bills?