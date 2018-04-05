HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Lupita Nyong’o Wears Prada To Celebrate Her Stylists’ Book Launch

Lupita Nyong’o looked gorgeous as she attended her stylist, Micaela Erlanger‘s book launch for How To Accessorize in New York City.

We love seeing how Nyong’o supports the people she works with!

The Black Panther beauty wore a strapless Prada dress with their famous banana print paired with Schutz sandals and Jennifer Fisher Jewelry. The Prada banana print debuted on the runway in September of 2010 and helped boost the brand in terms of quirkiness, cool, and of course, profit. She was dressed by her stylist and Erlanger truly shows she knows ‘how to accessorize’ by pairing this dress with a Marzook disco globe clutch. What a cute purse!

Beauties, what do you think of this look? Take our poll below.

