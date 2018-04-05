Features
LeBron James Lines Up And Fades Alabama Football For Allegedly Stealing Barbershop Talk Show Series

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
Sprite, LeBron James Unveil Refurbished Basketball Court In Akron

Source: Duane Prokop / Getty

LeBron Throws The Flag; Claims Alabama Copied His Show

Legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban and LeBron James appear to be heading to court over a claim of copyright infringement.

The beef escelated last week when Saban and the University of Alabama posted a trailer for a sports series entitled “Shop Talk” on its social media platforms. The trailer shows Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones and Nick Saban in a barbershop and LeBron James’ sports media platform UNINTERRUPTED sent a letter to Alabama immediately to put ‘Bama on notice:

Your continued exploitation of ‘Shop Talk’ infringes ‘UNINTERRUPTED’s’ copyright, trademark rights and other valuable intellectual property rights in ‘The Shop’ and significantly damages ‘UNINTERRUPTED’s’ commercial prospects for ‘The Shop.’”

Saban responded to the letter, by saying, “I think LeBron James is a great player. There’s been at least 20 barbershop-type things I’ve seen. I didn’t even know he had one. I’m sorry anybody could be offended by something we were just trying to have fun with. I enjoyed it and we’re going to continue to do it.”

James was asked about the response after a game and had a few words to say:

You guys know Nick Saban more than I do, so that’s exactly what I would think he would say,” says James. “I built UNINTERRUPTED for a reason and for us athletes to have a platform to be able to speak about whatever we want to talk about. I respect him as a coach, but I’ll be damned if I’ll allow someone to use our platform or try to do the same thing we’re doing and just think it’s okay. So, the lawyers will figure it out.”

