Viola Davis Scares Would-Be Burglars Away From Her Home

The HTGAWM star is not the one.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Listen….Viola Davis is not the one! The HTGAWM star scared off a burglar who had their eyes on her home.

According to TMZ, the actress and her hubby Julius Tennon, frightened off a group of prowlers from their Los Angeles home.

Let the gossip site tell it, the couple was sleeping in the second-floor bedroom of their house when they were startled by the sound of glass breaking in the same room. Then, the group of would-be burglars reportedly tried to use a ladder to climb to the second floor and attempted to break in through a door leading into the pair’s bedroom.

The couple was not playing around and “flipped the lights on,” which scared the perps off before cops arrived on the scene. No suspects have been arrested or even suspected in the alleged potential crime. TMZ reported that surveillance footage reportedly showed three men in hoodies and gloves.

The Oscar-winning actress is the latest victim in a disturbing spree of celebrity burglaries.

As we previously reported, this incident is part of a disturbing trend among famous folks including R. Kelly, LisaRaye McCoyMariah CareyJason DeRulo, and Floyd Mayweather that have fallen victims to robbers.

We are glad that Ms. Viola is OK.

Photos