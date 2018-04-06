Tyrese Gibson and Wife Samantha Are Expecting A Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Tyrese Gibson and Samantha Gibson, who announced to PEOPLE, they are having their first child together, a baby girl!

“Both of our love and energy and magic and families are bonded forever because we’re going to have this child,” Gibson raved in a joint interview with his spouse. “It’s unbelievable.”

According to PEOPLE, Samantha, learned she was pregnant with their daughter in late January, not long after they began trying to conceive.

“We were able to conceive at the right time, I believe,” Samantha told People. “There was a lot that happened last year—everyone is aware of that—and so to have the opportunity to…really start a new chapter in the way that has happened, I just look to God and I’m like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe that you would plan it this way and you do it so perfectly.”

Tyrese also has a 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, with his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell. Back in November, a judge awarded Tyrese joint custody of Shayla.

Congrats again to the happy couple and we can’t wait to see them welcome their daughter in September.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 100.3: