DL’s GED Report: What Does It Take To Be Great

Written By: DLHS Staff

Posted 4 mins ago
On this DL’s GED Report, he dives into the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr’s death and what his life and legacy meant. He discusses what it took for Dr. King to be so great after all these years. Often times great people make lots of people angry with their views to be great. 

Photos