Features
Home > Features

OMG: Shocking Footage Shows Men Being Pulled From Tracks Right As Train Is Coming

Now they're being punished.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 10 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Terror Incident At Parsons Green Underground Station

Source: Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty

Two men toyed with their lives at a London train station and now they are being hit with charges.

Boguslaw Rybski, 34, and Przemyslaw Zawisza, 26, were in the middle of a tussle at Green Park underground station when they fell right into the tracks when a train was coming.

Luckily, a few people pulled them up to the platform right as the train sped by. You can check out the heart-stopping footage below.

 

According to The Sun, the two men were drunk when the fight broke out and although they made a safe get away, their actions caused the entire Victoria Line towards King’s Cross to close.

The two are now being charged with endangering the safety of a person conveyed by railway. The Director of Transport Policing, Steve Burton, spoke on the situation saying, “This behavior was extremely dangerous and not only put the lives of the men involved at risk, but others on the platform who tried to help.”

He continued, “These reckless actions will not be tolerated and the police will take the appropriate action.”

Eesh, tough break. It seems just being happy the two were safe was not enough.

What do you think of the whole situation? Let us know on Twitter or Facebook!

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading OMG: Shocking Footage Shows Men Being Pulled From Tracks Right As Train Is Coming

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos