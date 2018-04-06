Features
Home > Features

Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Lawsuit Over Their Tupac T-Shirts Has Been Dropped

Good news for the Jenner clan

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 10 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Neiman Marcus Celebrates The Exclusive #OnlyatNM KENDALL + KYLIE Collection

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

You probably already know that Kendall and Kylie Jenner were facing a lawsuit for a line of “vintage” t-shirts that featured pictures of Tupac Shakur on them. They released the collection of shirts through their clothing line, Kendall + Kylie, and were being sued by the photographer of the Tupac pics.

Now, according to a document filed in federal court on Wednesday, both parties are requesting to dismiss the suit that was brought forward by photographer Michael Miller last summer. Miller was suing the Jenner sisters for using his photos of Tupac without his permission, which was first reported by TMZ. The shirts were immediately pulled from the site following the controversy.

The Jenners apologized on Twitter for their designs soon after, but the lawsuit was only dropped nearly a year later. You can bet these two are happy this whole ordeal is over!

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Lawsuit Over Their Tupac T-Shirts Has Been Dropped

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos