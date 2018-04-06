Features
Suge Knight Gets Rushed From Jail To The Hospital

The reason for his hospital visit is still unclear

Posted 9 mins ago
Suge Knight

Suge Knight‘s life recently has consisted of the former record exec sitting behind bars awaiting his trial, but according to  TMZ, that isn’t the case at the moment. It looks like the Death Row Records founder is currently in the hospital after being moved from a Los Angeles County jail on April 2 at approximately 11 a.m.

It’s not clear as to why Knight needed to be rushed to a hospital, but in known to have had a number of health issues in the past–he was being treated for blood clots in 2017 and before that, collapsed during a 2015 court hearing.

Suge’s fiancee, Toi-Lin Kelly, was recently sentenced to three years in jail for helping Knight violate a court order. As for the Death Row founder, he continues to wait for his murder trial following the 2015 fatal hit-and-run incident that left Terry Carter dead. According to him, the incident occurred because he feared for his life following an altercation with Cle “Bone” Sloan— he says the hit-and-run happened in an attempt to quickly leave the scene, which is when Suge ran over and subsequently killed Carter.

Continue reading Suge Knight Gets Rushed From Jail To The Hospital

Photos