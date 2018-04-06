Cincy
Home > Cincy

Urban Meyer May Get 2 Yr Contract Extension with Buckeyes..

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Northern Illinois v Ohio State

Source: Andrew Weber / Getty

It looks like Urban Meyer is gonna be in Buckeye country for a while. Meyer will recieve a two year contract extension that will keep him as head coach of the Buckeyes through the 2022 football season, if approved by the Board of Trustees.

 

Ohio State v Indiana

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

He would also get a $1.2 million dollar raise bringing his new salary to about $7.6 million dollars, making him the highest paid coach in the Big Ten and the 3rd highest paid nationally.

 

Celebrating Sports Sexiest Dads

27 photos Launch gallery

Celebrating Sports Sexiest Dads

Continue reading Celebrating Sports Sexiest Dads

Celebrating Sports Sexiest Dads

In honor of Father’s Day we are taking a look at some of the sexiest dads from the sports world.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos