Urban Meyer May Get 2 Yr Contract Extension with Buckeyes..

It looks like Urban Meyer is gonna be in Buckeye country for a while. Meyer will recieve a two year contract extension that will keep him as head coach of the Buckeyes through the 2022 football season, if approved by the Board of Trustees.

He would also get a $1.2 million dollar raise bringing his new salary to about $7.6 million dollars, making him the highest paid coach in the Big Ten and the 3rd highest paid nationally.