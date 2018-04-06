One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old Friend

Photo by

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old Friend

One of the robbers was revealed in a photo of Safaree with ex Nicki Minaj.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 11 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

One of the only things worse than being robbed at gunpoint is realizing that you actually know one of the people who did it—and that’s exactly what producer/writer/reality star Safaree is going through.

Reported by TMZ, Safaree Samuels was recently robbed at gunpoint, but as the details about the robbery continue to unfold, it has been discovered that one of the men who robbed him was a former old friend. One of the men in question can be seen in an old photo of Safaree with his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj while in a nightclub.

Via TMZ:

Safaree Samuels’ armed robbery hits closer to home than he might’ve thought, because he knows one of his alleged assailants very well. TMZ has obtained a photo Safaree took with his then-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj, and one of the men arrested in connection to the crime … Shawn Harewood.

Sources tell us the pic was taken in either 2011 or 2012 at a club in Queens for Safaree’s birthday. We’re told Safaree and Shawn are old friends — Safaree’s known him since he was 14 years old. However, we’re told they haven’t spoken since Safaree’s break-up from Nicki. 

Harewood and another man, Jonathan Ricketts, were caught and arrested shortly after the alleged armed robbery this week. They were captured on foot in upper Manhattan after police pursued them over the George Washington Bridge from NJ.

Meanwhile, Safaree’s attorney has stated that the attack on his client was not random and he believes he was targeted. Safaree says that around $183,000 in cash and jewelry were stolen during the robbery.

At press time, no charges, trial or sentencing have been announced.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction

Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old Friend

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos